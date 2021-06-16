Joshua Phillip Zeller, 35, of Fredericksburg, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, May 28th, 2021. He was a graduate of Stafford Senior High School. Josh served in the United States Army. He had a strong heart and was willing to help all of those around him. Although his time was too short, he created many wonderful memories with the ones he loved. He is survived by his mother, Janice Rogers (Monroe), his father, Dean Zeller (Cielito), his children Zuri and Zion Zeller, and his siblings, Warren Payne, Justin Zeller, Jasmine Zeller, Jessica Zeller, Nathan Rogers, and Nicole Caler (Matt). Viewing is scheduled for June 18th, at St John Neumann Catholic Church in Reston at 10:00am followed by service from 11:00-12:00. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, however, the date has yet to be determined at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the PTSD Foundation of America.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
Joshie. I still can´t believe you are gone. You were one of the nicest, most caring people I have ever known and I am proud to have called you my friend. I will never forget climbing through a dumpster with you to prove your integrity, and I never doubted it for a moment! I am heartbroken, but I hope that you will find your peace and I will never forget our friendship.
Lisa Iolascon
Friend
June 21, 2021
Dear Janice and Monroe,
Rick and I send our love and prayers to you and your family . You've had a difficult couple of years. Give us a call if you need anything or just a shoulder to cry on or an ear to hear you. We love you and Monroe and miss you.
Hugs and kisses and prayers,
Rick and Susan
Susan and Rick
June 17, 2021
So, so sorry for your loss. I hope you can find some peace in knowing he´s now in a much better place. Sending prayers.
Jackie Rogers
Family
June 16, 2021
You left us too soon, but you leave our hearts and our memories full of love, joy, and compassion. We will miss you greatly but are content in knowing we will see you again. All our love and prayers.