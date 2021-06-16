Joshua Zeller



Joshua Phillip Zeller, 35, of Fredericksburg, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, May 28th, 2021. He was a graduate of Stafford Senior High School. Josh served in the United States Army. He had a strong heart and was willing to help all of those around him. Although his time was too short, he created many wonderful memories with the ones he loved. He is survived by his mother, Janice Rogers (Monroe), his father, Dean Zeller (Cielito), his children Zuri and Zion Zeller, and his siblings, Warren Payne, Justin Zeller, Jasmine Zeller, Jessica Zeller, Nathan Rogers, and Nicole Caler (Matt). Viewing is scheduled for June 18th, at St John Neumann Catholic Church in Reston at 10:00am followed by service from 11:00-12:00. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, however, the date has yet to be determined at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the PTSD Foundation of America.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 16, 2021.