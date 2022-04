Garland, Hugh, Mason and Rhonda plus Joyce's siblings~ I am so sorry to learn of her passing. What a beautiiful lady she was inside and OUT. Although I am a nearby neighbor, we did not spend time together, just a casual wave or hello as I dashed off to work early in the a.m. and she drew her lovely flowers after the sun came up. I envision her amidst a thousand flowers in heaven to keep her surrounded in beauty as she knew in her own yard on Salvington Road. Her physical being will be greatly missed but what a glorious ANGEL now adorns Heaven, reunited with her loved ones. My condolences to you all! You will be reunited in your spiritual body around the throne of God!

Becky Guy Friend December 30, 2021