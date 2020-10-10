Joyce Passarelli
Joyce Passarelli, 79, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home at Salem Station.
Joyce was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Charles Dorazio, and his wife, Debra, Bobby Dorazio, and his wife, Amanda, Christine Anderson, and her husband, Jared, and Joseph Passarelli, and his wife Nicole; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Anna Murtagh; and her niece, Samantha Murtagh.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Pete;, and a son, Frank Dorazio.
The family will receive friends from 4 pm to 6 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, where a funeral service will be held at 5pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 10, 2020.