Juanita GallahanJulia Juanita Owens Gallahan, 90, loving daughter of the late Marvin and Lillian Owens, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2022 at her home in King George, Virginia, surrounded by her loving family, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Born April 11, 1932, she was a lifelong resident of King George and graduate of King George High School in 1950. Juanita, always popular with and well-regarded by her peers, was selected as King George High School's May Queen.Throughout her life, Juanita pursued a number of professions, always with the goal to best provide for her family. She once had the honor of serving First Lady "LadyBird" Johnson while working as a waitress at the former Circle Restaurant, and shared being so nervous that she forgot to provide silverware to the First Lady. Regardless, we can be sure that this meal was received as fondly as those she provided to her own family.Juanita dedicated her entire adult life to the care of her family. First to her children Cheryl, Dennis, Mitchell, and Karen, and then to her grandchildren Michael, Jimmy, Jennifer and Stephanie. When taking time for herself, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, birdwatching, NASCAR, and cheering on the Nationals and Redskins. Though she denied it, Juanita had the gift of the "green thumb" and was known for her bountiful garden and flower beds. Friends and family remember her quick wit, kindness, and always comforting presence.She was predeceased by her parents Marvin and Lillian Owens, sister Marion Nichols, brother Wallace "Pete" Owens, and daughter-in-law Bonnie Sullivan Gallahan (wife of Dennis). She is survived by her sisters Shirley Gonzalez, Sylvia Boggs, Joan Hayden, and Doris Copen, children Cheryl Hill (Eddie) of Hughesville, Maryland, Dennis of King George, Mitchell of King George, Karen Carrick (John) of Daytona Beach, Florida, and grandchildren Michael Rowan, Jimmy Hill (Jenny), Jennifer Gallahan (Ricky) and Stephanie Hill (Dave), great grandchildren Danielle Hess and Andrew, Brady, and Luke Rowan, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends she touched during her life and whom she held dear.An informal memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 21 2022 from 4-6 PM at Storke Funeral Home in King George, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Juanita's honor to Mary Washington Hospice Care c/o the Mary Washington Foundation.