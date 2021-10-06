Judith M. Anderson
Judith "Judy" M. Anderson, 74, of Rhoadesville, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, Culpeper, Virginia.
She was the daughter of the late Raymond John Anderson and Anne T. Sansbury. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John R. Anderson and Charles P. Anderson. She is survived by her sister, Linda M. Auth and husband, Carl Auth Sr.; sister, Maryanne Royal; son, John Anderson and his wife, Jeannie Anderson; daughter, Darlene Streett and husband, John Streett; grandchildren, Kristen Anderson, Jamie Anderson, Jambriel Sowers, Justin Phillips, Katie Streett, Aimee Streett; and great grandchildren, Isabella Russell, Reagan Russell, and Rylee Russell.
Judith was a special education teacher in Maryland for six years, and in Stafford, Va. for 29 years at Gayle Middle School. She was a member of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish in Orange where she was a Eucharistic minister and would take communion to Orange County nursing home residents, as well as the shut in and the sick. Judith was a Lector at mass and also taught Sunday school at her parish.
A visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, with a Rosary service to begin at 7:30 p.m.. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, Orange Va. Reverend David Martin will officiate. Interment will then follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, Spotsylvania. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2021.