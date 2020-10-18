Bob and family, we are devastated at the loss of Judith. She was such sweet lady and had a great sense of humor. We remember many good times at NATS conventions. Our hearts go out to you as you grieve this lovely soul. May all these memories hold you up as you deal with this loss. Our lives are richer for having known Judith. May she rest in peace. Love to you all, Judy and Ernie Grant

Judy and Ernie Grant October 16, 2020