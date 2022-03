Judith LeeJudith Ann Geety Lee, 76, of King George, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at Bowling Green Health & Rehab. She is survived by her son, Frank Eugene Lee, III, and daughter, Mary Lee Arcand (Kenneth), five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be private. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com