Judith "Judy" MurrayJudith "Judy" Murray, 79 years old, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Bowling Green Rehabilitation Center.Judy was the consummate 9 to 5 working woman/mother. She started her career when she moved from Fond du lac, Wisconsin to Washington D.C. at the age of 17. There she started her first job as a clerk at the F.B.I. After the birth of her children, she returned to work at Sonicaid in Fredericksburg and eventually retired after a 25+ years as a legal secretary at Morgan Lewis Law firm in Washington D.C. She loved socializing with friends and was a member of the Fredericksburg chapter of P.W.P. She was a devoted Catholic and loved her neighbors.Her survivors include her grateful children, Kenny Murray Jr., Debbie Murray Lemon, (Steve), and Jeff Murray (Dana); her many grandchildren, Rachael Murray, Jake Murray, Zack Murray, Courtney Lemon, Lucy Lemon, Jeffrey Murray, Joe Murray, Avery Murray, and Logan Murray; and her brother, Jim Schnettler (Pat). She is also survived by many of the Carpool Ladies – she loves you all dearly. Judy was preceded in death by her loving and loyal Dog, Ginger, and will be reunited with her in Heaven.The family will announce services and a celebration of life at a future date in the spring in Fredericksburg, VA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com