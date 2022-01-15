Menu
Judith "Judy" Murray
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Judith "Judy" Murray

Judith "Judy" Murray, 79 years old, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Bowling Green Rehabilitation Center.

Judy was the consummate 9 to 5 working woman/mother. She started her career when she moved from Fond du lac, Wisconsin to Washington D.C. at the age of 17. There she started her first job as a clerk at the F.B.I. After the birth of her children, she returned to work at Sonicaid in Fredericksburg and eventually retired after a 25+ years as a legal secretary at Morgan Lewis Law firm in Washington D.C. She loved socializing with friends and was a member of the Fredericksburg chapter of P.W.P. She was a devoted Catholic and loved her neighbors.

Her survivors include her grateful children, Kenny Murray Jr., Debbie Murray Lemon, (Steve), and Jeff Murray (Dana); her many grandchildren, Rachael Murray, Jake Murray, Zack Murray, Courtney Lemon, Lucy Lemon, Jeffrey Murray, Joe Murray, Avery Murray, and Logan Murray; and her brother, Jim Schnettler (Pat). She is also survived by many of the Carpool Ladies – she loves you all dearly. Judy was preceded in death by her loving and loyal Dog, Ginger, and will be reunited with her in Heaven.

The family will announce services and a celebration of life at a future date in the spring in Fredericksburg, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 15, 2022.
To Judy's Family: I rode the bus with Judy for many years up and back to DC. There were several of us that used to party together and have lunch or dinner together. Rest in Peace Judy and say "Hello to Besty Virtue" when you see her. Sending prayers and condolence to the family during this time.
Judy Kitchin
Friend
January 15, 2022
