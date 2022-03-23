Judith Claire Neumann
Judith Claire Neumann, 77, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 surrounded by her family at the Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stafford County.
A native of Burlington, Wisconsin, Judi was the youngest of the six children of Paul and Rosalind Van Bolhuis. Judi was an outstanding student and graduated from St. Charles Elementary School and Burlington High School with honors. She spent her summers during high school working at The Carousel, the ice cream shop her mother owned in Burlington. Judi went on to earn her undergraduate and master's degrees in Occupational Therapy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1967.
Judi met her husband-to-be, Gordon "Gordy" Neumann, while they were university students in Madison. After graduation, they married and moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin where they raised their four children. Through nearly two decades of living in Sheboygan, Judi was active in the community and served in a leadership position on the Parish Council for a number of years. She and her family enjoyed many weekends and vacations "up north" at their vacation getaway on the Menominee River in northern Wisconsin. Judi also planned and led her family on annual camping trips to many state parks throughout Wisconsin. As a wife and mother, Judi provided tremendous counsel and support for her family's many academic, professional, volunteer, and recreational pursuits.
Throughout her career as an occupational therapist, Judi expertly helped thousands of patients rehabilitate after accidents, strokes, or diseases that impeded their ability to effectively function at work and in their daily lives. Judi was a certified hand therapist and worked with patients for more than 10 years at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan and then for nearly 20 years at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, from which she retired in 2010.
After retirement, Judi and her husband relocated to the Falls Run Community in Stafford County in order to be closer to their children, three of whom live in the Washington D.C. area. At Falls Run, Judi made many friends in the community through her participation in many activities, including card-playing, Scrabble, stitchers and needlers, dine-around groups, as well as numerous community-organized trips and cruises to destinations in the mid-Atlantic region, the Caribbean, Central America, and Europe. Judi also enjoyed traveling frequently with her family, especially reunion weekends spent with her sister and cousins in Door County Wisconsin and trips with her family around the United States and to Europe.
Judi pursued many avocations and enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life. She was voracious reader of fiction and non-fiction alike, and she always had a book or her Kindle within reach. While in college, she pursued her interests in art and wood-working by making kiln-fired pottery and bowls and also hand-crafting wooden boxes and music-boxes. Judi was an expert in making clothing; sewing (and repairing) many years' worth of clothes for her kids. She was a life-long devotee of crocheting and cross-stitching, and she created dozens of hand-stitched decorations for her family and friends. While living in the Fredericksburg area, she volunteered many hours working on projects for "From the Heart Stitchers," including stitching chemo hats for local cancer centers, hats for premature babies, scarves for the homeless, and many face-masks during the pandemic. Judi was an enthusiastic card-player, bowler, and Scrabble-player. She absolutely loved gardening – especially growing flowers – and spent countless hours planting, pruning, weeding, and admiring her gardens.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Gordon Neumann (married October 14, 1967) of Fredericksburg VA; children Michael Neumann (Bethany (née O'Neil)) of Alexandria VA, Laura Neumann (Kevin Powell) of Kirkland WA, Thomas Neumann (partner Adriana Manrique) of Berwyn Heights MD, and Steven Neumann (partner Miranda Bureau) of Alexandria VA; grandchildren Abigale, Grayson, and Thaddeus Powell, and Leo and Stella Neumann; and sister Annette Roesing (née Van Bolhuis) of Burlington WI.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul C. Van Bolhuis; mother Rosalind C. Yonk (née Steinhoff); step-father Harold Yonk; sister Marsha Drury (née Van Bolhuis); and brothers David, Richard, and Donald Van Bolhuis.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either the National Foundation for Cancer Research www.nfcr.org
, Feeding America www.feedingamerica.org
, or Children International www.children.org
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 23, 2022.