Judith Ann Paulus, 79, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away at her residence on February 24, 2021. She was born at home in Russia, OH and is survived by her two sisters Nancy Monnier and Mary Jo Davis. She is also survived by 2 nieces and 7 nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cy and Sally Paulus of Russia, OH.
Judy graduated from Russia High School, attended Antioch College in Yellowsprings, OH, went on to receive her Masters degree in Music from Catholic University in Washington DC. After college, she pursued a modeling career for a short time before becoming a senior aide to Senator Muskie. After living in Washington DC, she moved to Connecticut and served on the Monroe County Fire Department as the first woman fire fighter for 8 years. She then moved to Fredericksburg, VA where she was a commercial real estate developer, original founder/investor of Virginia Partners Bank, and a floral designer in her later years as she enjoyed "poking posies". Upon retirement, she volunteered at the Rappahannock adult activities center in their horticulture program.
Her pastimes included playing piano, reading, gardening, playing bridge and enjoying beers with friends. Her zest for life was evident to all that knew and loved her. You are loved and missed dear Jude, Rest In Peace.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 3, 2021.
So sorry and shocked to hear of the death of your loved one and sister Judy. Will remember all in our prayers. RIP Judy.
Barbara A. Cordonnier
March 7, 2021
What a life she had. How awesome! My sympathy to the family. God bless
Madonna,kelch,Cohee
March 7, 2021
Just a brief note to let Judy's sisters, Nancy and Mary Jo that I have so many nice memories of your family, who were also my neighbors, classmate and friends. So sorry for your loss.
Ruth Pleiman
March 7, 2021
John Simpson
March 4, 2021
Jude got her haircut with me regularly and I always looked forward to her appointments. Her wonderful sense of humor and way of seeing the world, and that infectious laugh! She spoke some of the kindest things over me as a new mom that I will never forget. I will miss her terribly.
Kathryne Sexton
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of Judys passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her entire family.
Dick and Rita Kueterman
March 3, 2021
My condolences to all of Jude´s family and friends. I never knew her without a smile and I so enjoyed playing bridge with her. Our group of ladies had a fine appreciation for her generosity and loving spirit. We will miss her so.
Brenda Jo Harris
March 3, 2021
How we will miss her. Loved plying bridge and discussing music with her. She was such a positive person and complimentary of all. My condolences and blessings to all.