Judith Ann Paulus, 79, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away at her residence on February 24, 2021. She was born at home in Russia, OH and is survived by her two sisters Nancy Monnier and Mary Jo Davis. She is also survived by 2 nieces and 7 nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cy and Sally Paulus of Russia, OH.



Judy graduated from Russia High School, attended Antioch College in Yellowsprings, OH, went on to receive her Masters degree in Music from Catholic University in Washington DC. After college, she pursued a modeling career for a short time before becoming a senior aide to Senator Muskie. After living in Washington DC, she moved to Connecticut and served on the Monroe County Fire Department as the first woman fire fighter for 8 years. She then moved to Fredericksburg, VA where she was a commercial real estate developer, original founder/investor of Virginia Partners Bank, and a floral designer in her later years as she enjoyed "poking posies". Upon retirement, she volunteered at the Rappahannock adult activities center in their horticulture program.



Her pastimes included playing piano, reading, gardening, playing bridge and enjoying beers with friends. Her zest for life was evident to all that knew and loved her. You are loved and missed dear Jude, Rest In Peace.



