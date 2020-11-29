Judith Rose
Judith Slydelle Rose, 77, of King George, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Richmond, VA.
Born in King George, a daughter of the late James R. "Happy" and Slydelle Morgan, she had retired as a computer specialist at NSWC Dahlgren. She was a member of Potomac Baptist Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of the King George Volunteer Fire Department and supported the Fredericksburg Rod and Gun Club at their events. She greatly enjoyed travel and loved playing bingo. She cherished time spent with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Chester V. "Mickey" Rose and nephew, James R. "Buddy" Morgan, III. Among her survivors are a brother, James R. "Jim" Morgan, Jr. (Carrol); sister, Sarah M. Lewis (C.W.) and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Potomac Baptist Church in King George with the Reverend Dennis Newton officiating.
The family sends their thanks for the kindness and care afforded by the staffs of Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Colonial Beach, Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Richmond and Hospice of Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King George Animal Rescue League, P.O. Box 1003, Dahlgren, VA 22448.
Online guest book available at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 29, 2020.