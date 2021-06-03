Judith Elaine Ross
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Judith Elaine Ross, our loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on May 30, 2021. Family and friends lament the loss of her kind and gentle presence.
Judy was born in Red Bluff, CA to Vernon and Virginia Whitlock. She excelled in school and spent her summers working at her grandmother's fruit stand. She met her loving husband Dale at a drive-in in 1958. He captured the heart of the beautiful brunette and they built a wonderful life together. Judy made each house an inviting home as they moved many times across the country with the Marine Corps and retired to a thriving community at Dogwood Air Park in Stafford County.
Judy was the best of mothers to Scott (Elisabeth) and Robin (D.J.); and doting grandmother of Jessica, Sarah, Andrew, and Emma. She was a dear big sister to Susan Werst and Vern Whitlock.
A memorial service for Judy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, 1310 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Virginia 22554.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 3, 2021.