The Free Lance - Star
Judith Elaine Ross
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd
Stafford, VA
Judith Elaine Ross

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Judith Elaine Ross, our loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on May 30, 2021. Family and friends lament the loss of her kind and gentle presence.

Judy was born in Red Bluff, CA to Vernon and Virginia Whitlock. She excelled in school and spent her summers working at her grandmother's fruit stand. She met her loving husband Dale at a drive-in in 1958. He captured the heart of the beautiful brunette and they built a wonderful life together. Judy made each house an inviting home as they moved many times across the country with the Marine Corps and retired to a thriving community at Dogwood Air Park in Stafford County.

Judy was the best of mothers to Scott (Elisabeth) and Robin (D.J.); and doting grandmother of Jessica, Sarah, Andrew, and Emma. She was a dear big sister to Susan Werst and Vern Whitlock.

A memorial service for Judy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, 1310 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Virginia 22554.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd, Stafford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A bright and loving lady has gone to be with her Lord. We will miss your kind nature, your lovely smile and your laughter during our many adventures. Peace.
John and Virginia Redden
Friend
June 4, 2021
We will truly miss our dear friend, Judy. Our lives were made better by her presence. She always made you feel welcome, appreciated, special. We´re thankful for the many years of good memories with Judy to keep her in our hearts.
Becky and Jerry Eastman
Friend
June 3, 2021
