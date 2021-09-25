Menu
Julia A. Walker
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd
Stafford, VA
Julia A. (Shackelford) Walker

Julia A. (Shackelford) Walker, 76, of Stafford County passed away on September 19, 2021, at Stafford Hospital, where she was surrounded by her family.

Over the years she was a full-time wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and merchandising clerk for Ames Dept Store.

Survivors include her husband, Hobart G. Walker Jr. of 59 years; three daughters, Donna Rose (Jeffery), Becky Jacobs (Herbie), Susan Longbotham (Alan); nine grandchildren Whitney Belski (Dalton), Brandon Rose (fiancée Michelle), Kristen Spears (Jonathan), Herbert "Jay" Jacobs, Jr. and (fiancée Ciera), Kaitlynn Longbotham (Cody), Kelsey Clark (Travis), Jacob Fulton, Landon Fulton, and Lauren Gleason (Josh); eleven great-grandchildren, Brookelyn, Mason, Reaghan, Cameron, McKennah, Noah, Jayden, Kason, Malcolm, Miles, and Makaila; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her three brothers and three sisters and a great grandson.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockhill Volunteer Fire Department/Rescue.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd, Stafford, VA
Sep
28
Service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd, Stafford, VA
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prays for you and your family.
Robert and Kathryn Robison
September 27, 2021
I am praying for all of you. Prayers for comfort and peace. I know Julia loved her sweet family with her whole self. May God give you strength and hope.
Vikki Youravich
September 26, 2021
Donna and Becky so sorry to see your mom has past away.I lost my dad last year.Its really hard.Thinking of you both at this time. Ralph
Ralph Vogt
Friend
September 25, 2021
