Julianne Marie Kelsey



Julianne Marie Kelsey passed away quietly at her home on Saturday, December 11, 2021 surrounded by her loving family, ending her courageous battle with the blood cancer: Multiple Myeloma.



Julie was born and raised in Latrobe, PA, the daughter of Roger B. and Jo Ann Roney Kelsey currently of Fredericksburg, VA.



Julie was hired in 2001 by Stafford High School to teach in areas of Biology and Science. She was later promoted to the position of Technology Resource Teacher at Stafford High. She also served as a Principal Intern for one year. Due to her health problems, she was forced to take an early Retirement 2021.



Julie graduated as a National Honor Society student from Latrobe High School, Latrobe, PA. She earned Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Master of Arts and Technology in Secondary Science Education from the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA. She completed a Master of Instructional Technology from Troy University Troy AL, and received her Educational Leadership Certificate from Virginia Commonwealth University. Professionally she was a member of the Kappa Delta Phi Honor Society.



Julie was instrumental in helping establishing Girls Lacrosse in the Stafford County High Schools. She coached Lacrosse at Stafford High School for several years.



She was a member the National Society Daughters of American Revolution, Fort Ligonier Chapter and General Society of Mayflower Descendants.



In addition to her parents, Julie is survived by her brother Joseph C. Kelsey (LTC, U.S. Army- Retired), his wife Joy Navarro Kelsey (Maj, U.S. Air Force- Retired) of Sanford N.C.; uncle Jarel



R. Kelsey and wife Rhonda and aunt Lana Kelsey, of Fredericksburg, VA; aunt Diane Kelsey of Saint Louis, MO; aunt Marie Schmutz and husband John of San Antonio, TX, and aunt Kathleen Harradine and husband Robert of Rochester, NY as well as numerous 1st and 2nd cousins.



She was preceded in death by Grandparents Charles T. and Nola Bennett Kelsey of Cherry Grove, Pendleton County, WV and Joseph C. and Helen Marie Greelish Roney of Oneida, NY as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Julie enjoyed teaching her students and coaching her players and felt that education and teamwork were the most important parts of an individual's life.



A private viewing will be held at the Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.



A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 17th at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.



The family asks in lieu of flowers please donate to a cause of your choice in honor of Julie.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2021.