Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julie L. Payne
Julie L. Payne

Julie Lynn Payne, age 58, of Stafford, VA passed away October 25, 2021 from COVID-related causes. She was the daughter of Hutchison Payne and Mary Ann Embrey Payne. In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded In death by her grandparents and siblings Jimmy, Cathy and Martha Payne and Laura Holdren. She is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Julie was a member of Ramoth Baptist Church and graduated from North Stafford High School, class of 1982. She retired from the U.S. Army Contracting Command-National Capital Region.

A graveside memorial service was held in December 2021 at Ramoth Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.