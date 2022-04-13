Julie L. Payne



Julie Lynn Payne, age 58, of Stafford, VA passed away October 25, 2021 from COVID-related causes. She was the daughter of Hutchison Payne and Mary Ann Embrey Payne. In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded In death by her grandparents and siblings Jimmy, Cathy and Martha Payne and Laura Holdren. She is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.



Julie was a member of Ramoth Baptist Church and graduated from North Stafford High School, class of 1982. She retired from the U.S. Army Contracting Command-National Capital Region.



A graveside memorial service was held in December 2021 at Ramoth Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 13, 2022.