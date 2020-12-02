June Jones
June Hancock Jones, 89, previously from Colonial Beach, VA passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Fredericksburg.
June was born on June 14, 1931 to Budd Hancock and Rose Gough Hancock (both deceased). June lived in Dahlgren during her school years and attended the Dahlgren School and later King George High School. June and the Hancock family were well known within the community. June was married to James (Jimmy) Ashton Jones for 38 years who was successful as a Colonial Beach businessman (deceased). June is survived by her son, Stephen Ashton Jones and Judith (daughter-in-law); and her grandsons, Samuel Ashton Brock Jones (Lyndal) and Brett James Lewis Jones (Rebecca), of Brisbane, Australia. Her siblings are Lewis Gean Hancock, Carole Dianne Barcalow (Frank), Rosalind Mary Elmore (Dave) and Raynor Budd Hancock (deceased) and Aubrey Warren Hancock (deceased).
June retired as Secretary to the Commander, Public Works at Dahlgren on 3 March 1988 after completing over 38 years of service at the Naval Surface Warfare Center. June was known for her hard work and as a dependable and capable person bringing a sense of pride and dedication to her job. June continued to live in Colonial Beach until 2013 when she moved to Chancellor's Village Senior Living and then later to Paramount Senior Living. Mrs. Linda Tolbert was caregiver for June at both locations and was a dear friend to June and the family. June immersed herself in Virginia history, and she especially enjoyed history about Stratford Hall. June loved garden tours, reading and walking and she enjoyed chocolate, good movies and trips with her family and friends.
A special thanks to niece Charlotte Trotter Hooten from Fredericksburg who regularly visited and supported June. June was also close to her cousin Gloria Harrington from Dahlgren. The Jones family appreciates the friendship and support of George Rick (deceased) and Emily Rick Parry after June's retirement.
The funeral service will take place at Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach, VA, on December 4 at 4:00 pm. Interment will be at St Peter's Cemetery, Oak Grove, VA at a later date. The service will be available on Facebook Live via "Remarkable Lives". Contact Storke Funeral Home for more information.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2217 Princess Anne Street, Suite 106-1F Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
