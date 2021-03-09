So sorry to hear about the death of Karen. She and I were roommates at West Virginia Tech. She was my maid of honor at our wedding in1965. Karen was always such a sweet girl! Unfortunately we lost contact over the years. It was so wonderful to read about her exciting 50+ years. The picture looks like the way I remembered her 50+ years ago! Sending my deepest sympathy to her family!

Barbara Bright Nixon March 23, 2021