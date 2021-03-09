Karen Joy Hill Widener
Karen Joy Hill Widener, 76, went home to be with the Lord on March 5, 2021. Karen was predeceased by her father Jimmy Joy Hill and her mother Hazel Fern Hatcher Hill. She is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Larry Widener, her daughter Jennifer Kay Widener Minnick (Greg), her son Eric Bishop Widener (Mary), six grandchildren Tristan Altman-Widener, Kyle Minnick, Emily Minnick, Mikaela Widener, Eric Maxwell (Max) Widener, Madelyn Widener, one great-grandson Colt Wilson Altman, six siblings James Steven Hill (Betty), Donald Edward Hill (Mary), Connie Jo Hill Knapp (Jim), Sara Jane Hill McClintic (Jerry), David Paul Hill (Martha), Mary Jean Hill Kaiser (Jim) and seventeen nieces and nephews.
Karen grew up on a dairy farm as the oldest of seven children and was known as smart, energetic, reliable and friendly by everyone who knew her. She graduated from Union High School in Monroe County, West Virginia in 1962 and then enrolled as a chemistry major at West Virginia Institute of Technology. Two years later, her goals changed after spending the summer with her uncle in Florida where she worked as a nurse's aide at the local hospital. That experience convinced her that she would be more suited in a profession in which she could directly help people. She changed her major to medical technology and transferred to Concord College in Athens, WV in the summer of 1965. In a summer biology course she met her future husband Larry who was a freshman music major. Larry joined the Air Force in September 1966 and received orders to Malmstrom AFB, Montana after completing training as a Medical Services Specialist. Karen and Larry were married on March 25, 1967 during his first leave in the Air Force. Karen graduated from Concord College in June 1967 and then joined Larry in Montana where she worked as a medical technologist at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana. Karen and Larry loved the military life and the opportunity to travel extensively in western Montana. After a one year tour in Thailand, Larry was discharged from the Air Force and enrolled as a chemistry major at Old Dominion University where he graduated in 1974. He joined the Marine Corps in 1975. During his sixteen year career in the Marine Corps, Karen and Larry were stationed in North Carolina, Georgia, Hawaii, California and Virginia. Karen thrived in every hospital that she worked and was admired and respected by her co-workers and supervisors alike. She was known as a hard worker and someone that could be relied on in tense situations. Karen was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1990 but was very strong-willed and fought the disease for 30 years before losing her battle on March 5th. Karen was a long-time member of Wilderness Baptist Church and was loved and supported by members of the congregation. Karen was a warm and loving person who will be very much missed by those who knew and loved her. It was Karen's desires to be cremated. A memorial service is being planned for the spring of 2021.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 9, 2021.