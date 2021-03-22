Menu
Karla Evelyn Hendrix
Karla Evelyn Hendrix

Karla Evelyn Hendrix passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from complications resulting from a 34-year fight with Multiple Sclerosis.

Karla was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served 7 years with Bill as a Family Search Support missionary. Karla served as an advisor and counselor with young women of her church and in various positions in the church's Relief Society. She was called as a Young Single Adults' representative for Northern Virginia and as a Temple Ordinance worker in the Washington, D.C. Temple. Karla had leadings roles in high school musicals and was an accomplished artist. She voluntarily taught art and English in the U.S. School in Lagos, Nigeria, for 2 years. Professionally, she was a certified optician, a dental assistant, and health spa manager. She was a racquetball champion in Northern Virginia, and an avid fan of the NFL Washington football team.

She is survived by her husband William L (Bill) Hendrix; 5 stepchildren Marsha E. Hairston (Greg), Daniel L. Hendrix (Jeannie), Lindsay L Hendrix (Tracey), Laurel E. Everly (John), and Heidi M. Fleming (Kevin); three sisters Karen Mahan (Tony), Suzanne Christiansen (Tony), and Nancy Childers. Karla was also blessed with 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, March 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1399 Courthouse Road, Stafford. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1399 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA
Mar
24
Interment
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
Elder Hendrix, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I am here if you need anything!
Beth Caldwell
May 10, 2021
I will miss you, dear Karla! Thank you for your tremendous example to me of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, optimism, patience, determination, humor and finding joy amidst the trials of this life. I look forward to the day when I can see your radiant smile again and your perfectly working body! Till we meet again, friend!
Karen Anderson
March 29, 2021
