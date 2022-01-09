Katherine M. McGettigan
Katherine M. McGettigan, 69, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Born in Washington, DC to Melvin and Trelma Hayter, Katherine grew up in Bladensburg, MD. She settled in the Fredericksburg area in 1984 with her family and immediately became one of its proudest residents. Katherine was a loving mother, wonderful Mimi, and genuinely kind soul. Since 2005, she was a dedicated volunteer of the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary.
Katherine is survived by her sister Linda Morisak and her family; sons Jeffrey McGettigan, John McGettigan, and Anthony "DJ" McGettigan, Jr.; and grandchildren Ashton McGettigan, Bailor McGettigan, Kinsley McGettigan, Eamon McGettigan, and Graeme McGettigan.
A celebration of Katherine's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.