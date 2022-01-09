I extend sincerest sympathies to family on the passing of Katherine. I was the Volunteer Director at MWH 9 years ago when I first met Katherine. She was a delight to work with and was always so positive and willing to help. I will always remember her beautiful smile and gentle ways. She was one of those "special" people who came in your life for a brief time and left you a better person. God Bless.

Karen Ennis Work January 11, 2022