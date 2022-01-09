Menu
Katherine M. McGettigan
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Katherine M. McGettigan

Katherine M. McGettigan, 69, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Born in Washington, DC to Melvin and Trelma Hayter, Katherine grew up in Bladensburg, MD. She settled in the Fredericksburg area in 1984 with her family and immediately became one of its proudest residents. Katherine was a loving mother, wonderful Mimi, and genuinely kind soul. Since 2005, she was a dedicated volunteer of the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary.

Katherine is survived by her sister Linda Morisak and her family; sons Jeffrey McGettigan, John McGettigan, and Anthony "DJ" McGettigan, Jr.; and grandchildren Ashton McGettigan, Bailor McGettigan, Kinsley McGettigan, Eamon McGettigan, and Graeme McGettigan.

A celebration of Katherine's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
I extend sincerest sympathies to family on the passing of Katherine. I was the Volunteer Director at MWH 9 years ago when I first met Katherine. She was a delight to work with and was always so positive and willing to help. I will always remember her beautiful smile and gentle ways. She was one of those "special" people who came in your life for a brief time and left you a better person. God Bless.
Karen Ennis
Work
January 11, 2022
