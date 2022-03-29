Katherine Randall Tolson
Katherine Randall Tolson, 75, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, surrounded by her family. Katherine was a Stafford native and was one of nine children born to Walter and Ethel Randall.
Katherine, known as "Kay," raised her two sons, Troy and Eric, with her husband "Johnnie" Carl Tolson, in the area while she worked at the Quantico Marine Corps Base. After retiring, Kay loved visiting the beach, spending time with her family and friends, and doing puzzles to relax. She enjoyed watching and photographing the birds outside of her kitchen window, and feeding the foxes and deer that traveled through the yard. She was a lifelong member of Ramoth Baptist Church and enjoyed watching and spoiling the children in the church nursery. Kay was a generous, kind, and funny woman who loved to help others and make them smile. Kay had an infectious smile and laugh that will be greatly missed by all.
Kay is survived by her husband of 57 years, "Johnnie" Carl Tolson; sons Troy and Eric (Michelle); granddaughters Emily Kelson (Peter) and Becky Alexander (Will); grandsons Hunter and Kane Tolson; great-granddaughter Penelope Kelson; sister Cindy Johnson (Wayne); brother Roger Randall (Barbara); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ethel Randall; brothers Sidney, Stacey, Dennis, and Dwight Randall; sisters Betty Lenox and Peggy Edenton; and daughter-in-law Charmon L. Tolson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 at Ramoth Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 29, 2022.