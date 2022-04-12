Menu
The Free Lance - Star
Kathleen Virginia Davis
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
Kathleen Virginia Davis

Kathleen Virginia Davis, 86, of Spotsylvania passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Stafford Hospital.

Born on June 23, 1935 to the late Morris and Sallie Acors, Kathleen was a lifelong resident of Spotsylvania County. She grew up on a small family farm in the Margo area of the county. Mrs. Davis worked at several local businesses in the area over the years and retired from the Safeway Corporation in 2008. Mrs. Davis was also a lifelong member of Hebron Baptist Church. Kathleen was a generous soul who loved to cook and socialize with her family and friends. Her quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Davis leaves behind to cherish her memory her only child, Patricia Ann Lewis ("Ronnie") of Spotsylvania; two grandsons, R. Michael Lewis (Lynda) and Timothy S. Lewis; and four great-grandchildren, Patrick, Ayden, Collin, and Morgann. She also leaves behind two brothers, Earl Acors and Joe Acors; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of many years, "Sonny" Davis; as well as her siblings, Emmitt Acors, John Acors, James B. Acors, Margaret Arnold, and Dorris Pennington.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Laurel Hill Memorial Park.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 12, 2022.
