Kathleen Flanagan
Kathleen Marie Flanagan, 65 of Colonial Beach, VA passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Kathleen had recently retired as town clerk for the Town of Colonial Beach. She was a gifted writer and enjoyed spending time at the slot machines. Most of all, Kathleen was devoted to her family. Survivors include her beloved husband of 30 years, Rick Honaker; children, David Bynane, William Bynane, Kevin Bynane; grandchildren, Destiny, Decklyn, Cadence, Alex and Lydia. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 30 from 6-8pm at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. Graveside service will be on Thursday, October 1 at noon at Historyland Memorial Park in King George. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com