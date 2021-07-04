Kathleen Parkyn



Kathleen Cecilia Parkyn (neé Donnelly) passed away on March 31, 2020, at home with family in Stafford, at the age of 96.



As a USO singer in her home town of Framingham, MA, she captured the attention and heart of a young soldier, William Parkyn. They married in 1943, moving to California and raising a family of six sons in the ensuing years. In California, Kathleen was known for her work as a high school librarian, poll worker, reader of novels and newspapers, and friend. At mass, her singing voice was second to none. To her last days, Kathleen remained physically and mentally tough. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, William Parkyn, and her sons William Jr., Gregory, and Edward Parkyn. She is survived by her sons James Parkyn of Huntington Beach, CA, Christopher Parkyn of South Lyon, MI, Michael Parkyn, of Stafford, VA, 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



Due to COVID-19, funeral services were delayed. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband on August 2 in Anaheim, CA, at Anaheim Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 4, 2021.