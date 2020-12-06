Kee Soon Chun
Dr. Kee Soon Chun, 93, died on November 17, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Byung Oak Chun and daughter, Shirley, both of Fredericksburg, his son Walter (Florinda) and grandchildren Emma, Sam, and Luke of Richmond.
Dr. Chun was born on October 18, 1927 in Kunsan, South Korea to Byung Chul and Unja Shin. After graduating from Seoul National University in 1950, he volunteered for the Korean Army as Liaison Officer for the American military. He came to America in 1954, receiving his BS and MS degrees in physics from the University of Missouri. In 1960, he obtained his MS in Aeronautics and Astronautics from MIT, contributing to the Apollo and Poseidon Projects for NASA. While in Boston, he became an American citizen and married the former Dr. Byung Oak Yun of Seoul, Korea. He received his PhD at Johns Hopkins University related to his research in biomedical engineering. His professional experiences include positions with IBM and Bell labs where his work involved semiconductor and communication satellite design. He next landed at Naval Aviation Integrated Logistic Support, Patuxent, MD, and then finally Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren in 1970. Since retiring in 2002, Dr. Chun was wholeheartedly able to pursue his passion for learning through his avid love of books. He nourished his spirituality through nature and attending Praise the Lord Korean Church since 1983.
A private service was held on 11/27 at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, with the Reverend Won Ho Chang presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Praise the Lord Korean Church.
