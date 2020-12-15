Keith Everett Brooks
Keith Everett Brooks, 84, died on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg. He was born in Pasadena, CA on December 5, 1935, to Bill and Helen Brooks. The youngest of two children, Keith was an energetic young man and joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1954. Keith met the love of his life, Mary, in Whittier, CA, and married her on March 14, 1964. Five years later, Keith and Mary had their first son, Brian and two years later, their second son, Philip. Keith worked for both the Department of Defense and Transportation before retiring from the government after 31 years of service and accepting a new position at Geico where he worked for 4 years.
Keith was an amazing father and spent all of his free time with his family. He loved to take his family camping and would spend many weeks of the year traveling to different areas to enjoy the outdoors, have memorable adventures, but mostly, to spend time with his wife and sons. A masterful story teller, Keith would always have his family laughing at silly jokes or enthralled in a story about one of his friends at work. There were many memorable nights where Keith and his family would be playing a board game or card game outside, under the light of a lantern with a campfire in the background. They would all continually shush each other as excitement from the game, but mostly laughter, would ring out, late at night, in a campground somewhere on the East Coast.
Keith made an indelible mark on his two boys, who have each begun families of their own. His pride in his sons was only ever matched by the joy in his four grandsons, Brian, Ethan, Connor and Matthew. Keith is survived by his loving wife, Mary and two sons, Brian and Philip Brooks.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2020.