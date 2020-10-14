Keith Browne
Keith Browne, 73, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
He was the loving father of Stephanie Taylor, Chris Browne, Timmy Browne; caring grandfather of Jordan and Erika; great-grandfather of Dakota and Xavier. Also survived by his sister, Joyce Plummer; Sister-in-law Connie Browne; and several nieces in nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Prince and Lois Browne; and his brothers Eric and Michael Browne.
Services will be held privately by the family.
