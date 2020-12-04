Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Hamed
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Kenneth Hamed

Kenneth Alan Hamed, 69, of Richmond, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born July 31, 1951 in Washington, D.C. to the late Kenneth Hamed and Mary Blanche Rowe Hamed. Kenneth was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers football fan. He had a love for animals and enjoyed deer hunting. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife; Donna Hamed.

Kenneth is survived by his 3 daughters; Tiffany Hamed, Jennifer Hamed Calleja (Mark), and Sierra Hamed, 2 sisters, Joyce Ann Hunt (Roy R. Hunt, Jr.) and Linda Worrell (Thomas), 5 grandchildren; Alexa Williams, Damien Williams, Tyree Williams, Kayla Calleja, and Scarlett Nalley.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485, where the family will receive friends ½ hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Historyland memorial Park Cemetery in King George.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.