Kenneth Hamed
Kenneth Alan Hamed, 69, of Richmond, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born July 31, 1951 in Washington, D.C. to the late Kenneth Hamed and Mary Blanche Rowe Hamed. Kenneth was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers football fan. He had a love for animals and enjoyed deer hunting. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife; Donna Hamed.
Kenneth is survived by his 3 daughters; Tiffany Hamed, Jennifer Hamed Calleja (Mark), and Sierra Hamed, 2 sisters, Joyce Ann Hunt (Roy R. Hunt, Jr.) and Linda Worrell (Thomas), 5 grandchildren; Alexa Williams, Damien Williams, Tyree Williams, Kayla Calleja, and Scarlett Nalley.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485, where the family will receive friends ½ hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Historyland memorial Park Cemetery in King George.
.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 4, 2020.