Kenneth J. Lyon



Our beloved Kenneth "Kenny" J. Lyon, 36 years old, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday September 9, 2021, after a brief medical incident. Kenny joined the United States Marine Corps in October 2003 as an LAV Mechanic with Delta Company 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance. He deployed to Iraq in August 2004 and again in March of 2006 sustaining severe injuries in May 2006. He received the Purple Heart and despite more than 50 surgeries, and relearning to walk again, he always celebrated life and refused to be defined by his injuries. His positive spirit and outlook on life was immeasurable, infectious, and a joy to be around. He was an atmosphere changer.



He was an avid gamer, and computer genius earning his degree in Computer Science and securing an IT Computer Specialist employment with Tracepoint, LLC. He was engaged to Sarah Chiles and planned to marry next month. They loved building Legos, playing games, and spending time together with family.



Survivors include his mother, GiGi Keith; his sister Tiffany Lyon Rannebarger and her husband TJ, his adored nephews Ethan and Chris who loved their Uncle "Nenny" dearly; Uncle Chip Lyon; cousin Haley; and his fiancé, Sarah Chiles and her beautiful daughters, Emma and Hannah Buzzell. Kenny also leaves behind his Marine brothers and sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends. He believed your attitude was a choice you make every day, and he chose to share laughter and joy. We will cherish each day as a blessing to have known and loved him to infinity and beyond. In Kenny's words we leave you his words of wisdom:



"When you wake up, remind yourself each day is a gift, then do your best not to squander that gift. After all, waking up means the day started out great" ~ Kenny Lyon



Services will be held Friday September 24, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Home located at 186 Shelton Shop Rd Stafford, Va



Time:



10:30-11:15 Visitation



11:15-12:30 Memorial Service



12:30-1:30 Drive to Quantico



1:30-2:00 Service at Quantico



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any contributions go the "Fund the First" fundraiser, to help financially support the family during this tragic time.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 21, 2021.