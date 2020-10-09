Rev. Kenneth Ray Brooks
Rev. Ray Kenneth "Kenny" Brooks, 87, passed away at home on Saturday October 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with dementia.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 12 from 6pm to 8pm at Mullins & Thompson Fredericksburg Chapel. A celebration of Kenny's life and a time of worship will be held at Spotswood Baptist Church Tuesday, October 13 at 12 noon, with Dr. Dan Cook officiating. The use of masks and social distancing will be followed in accordance with state mandates. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
A full obituary will be published on Sunday and can also be found on the Storke Funeral Home website – www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.