Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth "Ken" Taggs
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Kenneth "Ken" Taggs

Kenneth "Ken" Taggs, 77, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He was born on December 10, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Isaac Ralph Taggs and Virginia Marguerite Smith Taggs.

Ken moved to Washington D.C. to begin his long career as a patent and trademark researcher. He spent many years assisting with wildlife rehabilitation. Ken also enjoyed spending his time vacationing in Maine.

He leaves behind a daughter Jessica Taggs of Charles-town, West Virignia; son Kenneth "Owen" Taggs, Jr. (Amy) of Fredericksburg; and four grandsons Carter Baron, Gabriel, Calvin, and Miles Taggs.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.