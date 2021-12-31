Kenneth "Ken" Taggs
Kenneth "Ken" Taggs, 77, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He was born on December 10, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Isaac Ralph Taggs and Virginia Marguerite Smith Taggs.
Ken moved to Washington D.C. to begin his long career as a patent and trademark researcher. He spent many years assisting with wildlife rehabilitation. Ken also enjoyed spending his time vacationing in Maine.
He leaves behind a daughter Jessica Taggs of Charles-town, West Virignia; son Kenneth "Owen" Taggs, Jr. (Amy) of Fredericksburg; and four grandsons Carter Baron, Gabriel, Calvin, and Miles Taggs.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 31, 2021.