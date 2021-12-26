I am so saddened by this news and want to share my deepest condolences to Kevin's family. He was a joy to work with on so many things and seeing the difference he made in so many things showed the absolute public servant he was at his core. I've written a piece on Homeland Security Today (HSToday) about him that I hope will bring some comfort to his family in their time of grief. I will miss my friend and hope his family will find comfort in the words and thoughts that are shared with them in celebrating a man we truly loved too. It is posted here - https://www.hstoday.us/featured/the-time-and-investment-of-kevin-boshears/ You have my deepest sympathies.

Rich Cooper Work December 29, 2021