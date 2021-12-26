Menu
Kevin Boshears
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
10127 Plank Road
Spotsylvania, VA
Kevin Boshears

Kevin Boshears, (Age 62), of Locust Grove, VA, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. He is the loving husband of 32 years of Elizabeth Boshears; devoted father of Matthew Boshears, Rhonda (Scott) Britton and Donna (Mark) Mead; cherished grandfather of Alyssa Britton and Tyler Mead. He is also survived his parents, Olamae and Morton Boshears and siblings, Neal (Donna) Boshears and Amanda Boshears. Kevin was the director of the Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization at the Department of Homeland Security. He helped minorities, women, and veterans for 35 years. He received numerous awards for excellent civil service. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and fond memories of Kevin may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2021.
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy Peters, CACI
January 5, 2022
My deepest condolences to the Boshears Family. Kevin was a beautiful soul. His spirit will live on forever. He was a very special man and meant a lot to many. Heaven has surely gained an angel.
Angelia Pope
Work
January 3, 2022
May Kevin Rest In Peace. May his family know what an impact he made on those that supported Homeland Security. Know that any sacrifices he made touched a community to make our country a better place.
Beth Fleshman
December 31, 2021
I am so saddened by this news and want to share my deepest condolences to Kevin's family. He was a joy to work with on so many things and seeing the difference he made in so many things showed the absolute public servant he was at his core. I've written a piece on Homeland Security Today (HSToday) about him that I hope will bring some comfort to his family in their time of grief. I will miss my friend and hope his family will find comfort in the words and thoughts that are shared with them in celebrating a man we truly loved too. It is posted here - https://www.hstoday.us/featured/the-time-and-investment-of-kevin-boshears/ You have my deepest sympathies.
Rich Cooper
Work
December 29, 2021
Kevin Boshears was a very kind man and passionate about his work. He will truly be missed by many. Sending my condolences to the Boshears family and friends during this difficult time.
Tonya Pruitt
Work
December 29, 2021
My Dear Friend Kevin. I never, ever, in all of my years in the federal government small business community met anyone that knew you and did not have something positive and wonderful to say about you. You were loved and respected by so many. I know that you and our dear friend Dan Sturdivant are in Heaven at this very minute, looking for ways to help others. May your beautiful Soul Rest In Eternal Peace
Wayne Gatewood, USMC (Ret)
Friend
December 29, 2021
To the entire Boshears family, I´m so very sorry to learn of Kevins passing He was one of the most sincere and professional government executives I had the pleasure of working with as a government contractor. He was never to busy to talk with you and try to assist in every way possible Again my most sincere condolences Barry Sheldon
Barry Sheldon
December 28, 2021
Enjoyed working with Kevin. He was the gold standard for getting it done. Rest In Peace my friend
Bennie G. Thompson
December 28, 2021
I´m so saddened to hear about Kevins passing. From my family to the entire Boshear family, our most sincere condolences.
Tim McMillan
December 27, 2021
May you soon find peace.
Ellen Murray Howe
December 27, 2021
RIP Kev.
Frank Titus
December 26, 2021
