Kevin Boshears
Kevin Boshears, (Age 62), of Locust Grove, VA, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. He is the loving husband of 32 years of Elizabeth Boshears; devoted father of Matthew Boshears, Rhonda (Scott) Britton and Donna (Mark) Mead; cherished grandfather of Alyssa Britton and Tyler Mead. He is also survived his parents, Olamae and Morton Boshears and siblings, Neal (Donna) Boshears and Amanda Boshears. Kevin was the director of the Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization at the Department of Homeland Security. He helped minorities, women, and veterans for 35 years. He received numerous awards for excellent civil service. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences and fond memories of Kevin may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2021.