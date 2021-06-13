Menu
Kevin "Todd" Newton
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Kevin "Todd" Newton

Kevin "Todd" Newton lived the fullest life with the biggest smile and warmest heart. Though we wanted to keep him with us forever, he was called to Heaven on June 8, 2021.

Todd was born on August 20, 1969 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He graduated from Stafford Senior High School where he enjoyed making friends and "managing" the football team. He kept neighborhood watch on his golf cart, making rounds and checking on everyone. When he wasn't listening to country music and dancing, he could be found rooting on the VT Hokies or Dallas Cowboys. Todd also attended Salem Fields Community Church.

Todd is described by many as the kindest soul they have ever known. Todd's warm smile and "psych!" Handshake greeted everyone he met and he always had a compliment to share.

Todd is survived by his Mom, Brenda Pemberton and her husband, Bryan; brother, Joey Newton and wife, Ashley; two sisters, Tiffany Alexander and husband, Rett and Jennifer Dickerson and husband, Shane; grandmother, Rachel Pemberton; and eight nieces and nephews, Carson, Mason, Addison, Sidney, Peyton, Harper, Bennett, and Aubrey.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Newton; and grandparents, Earl and Helen Eastridge, Clay Eastridge, Joseph and Jean Newton, and Thomas Pemberton.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 6-8:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the funeral home at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Fairy Godmother Project or Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel
VA
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We loved Todd and will miss his smiling face. We have such wonderful memories. Loved chatting with Todd's granddad and Todd as our sons bowled. They enjoyed those times together. Also all the many gatherings of friends at special events being held for our children. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Charles, Ann and Chuck Cooper
Friend
June 17, 2021
Chris & Gretchen Anderson
Family
June 17, 2021
Chris & Gretchen Anderson
Family
June 17, 2021
You have our Condolences, I remember seeing Todd riding his golf cart. He always look so happy. He will be missed for sure.
Chris & Gretchen Anderson
Family
June 17, 2021
Brenda and family Todd was a very special man. I loved him so much.. My thoughts and prayers are with you all....
Wanda Goring
Friend
June 13, 2021
