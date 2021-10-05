Kevin Roy Olsen



Kevin Roy Olsen, 65, of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born on March 6, 1956 in Racine, Wisconsin to Roy and Elizabeth Olsen.



He graduated from the United States Naval Academy, Class of 1978.



Upon graduation, he served as First Lieutenant in USS KING (DDG-41), where he made lifelong friends. He left KING to earn a Master's Degree in Information Systems from The Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA.



Upon returning to sea, he served in USS BRUMBY (FF-1044) and USS SUMTER (LST-1181), before resigning his commission. During his time in the Navy, Kevin made a lasting impression on all with whom he came in contact, proving to be a resourceful and steadfast leader of men.



In 1987, Kevin began his career in the FBI as a Case Agent in Miami working criminal matters and serving on the violent crime squad. He later served as Alpha Team Leader for ten years as a member of the Miami SWAT Team.



In 2001, he was selected to return to Quantico as a Supervisory Special Agent for the FBI Bomb Data Center, then the Hazardous Devices Response Unit where he served as a Team Leader.



As a leader in that unit, he was instrumental in the establishment of the FBI's Weapons of Mass Destruction response capabilities. He was then selected as the Deputy Unit Chief and served in that role until his retirement in 2014.



After retiring from the FBI, Kevin served as Vice President of Law Enforcement/Remote Operations for Special Electronics, Inc. Kevin continued to serve his country through training, equipping, and advising as a highly recognized subject matter expert in several disciplines – in direct support of the most elite law-enforcement and military teams in the nation.



During his tenure at SEI, he exemplified and set the standard of excellence for direction, technical acumen, and dedication to duty. An incomparable leader, Kevin was the "go to" source for insight and wisdom on all the difficult matters.



Survived by his wife, Susie Olsen; children Ashley Hayes (Logan), Zachary and Sarah; sister Kathy Bovitz (Jerry) of Racine. He was a devoted husband and father and loved spending time with his family.



A service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Ferry Farm Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please support your local law enforcement agencies.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 5, 2021.