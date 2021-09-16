A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Kevin Darryl Tidwell
Kevin Darryl Tidwell, 58, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on September 7, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Tidwell; children, Candace Boles (Brandon) and Kevin "KD" Tidwell, II; mother, Ethel Tidwell; siblings, Karen Tidwell, Christopher Tidwell and Jan Austin.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. The interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at 2 PM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 16, 2021.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg.
21 Entries
I offer my condolences ro you and family. May God bless you and your family.
Richard BYRD
Military
September 28, 2021
Charlene, I was so sorry to read about Kevin's passing. It has been too many years since we spent time at Brock Road with you son KD. Diane and I send our love and prayers for strength as the days without Kevin by your side will be long, but knowing you have family to support you encourage you and give you hope each day is powerful! Love always The Cotters
Michael Cotter
September 21, 2021
Vernon and I send our condolences to the family.
Marilyn Davis
Friend
September 20, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dimples
Family
September 17, 2021
My condolences to the family. I am praying for strength and peace to you all.
Cassandra White-Morsell
Friend
September 16, 2021
Our condolences to the Tidwell family you all will be in our prayers. RIP Kevin
Robert and Etta
Friend
September 16, 2021
Kevin, we didn't know each other well but you were always brought your light to any encounter we had. Shine on! May the Tidwells be comforted at this hour. Fernando "Lonnie" Weeks.
Fernando Weeks
Friend
September 16, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carolyn
Friend
September 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss and we are praying for you're doing this time that Jesus will bring you all through this. Pastor Howard and family
Barbara Howard
Friend
September 16, 2021
Kevin, it's still so hard to believe that you have left us. I wasn't ready. True friends are hard to find but you were more than that to me; a close brother who I love greatly. I am so grateful that our connection was strong and genuine. I will forever cherish the great times we had hanging out together. We literally would laugh and talk for hours sometimes.
We shared so many great conversations over these years and our families will forever be connected.
To Charlene, Candace, and KD,
Reganda and I are standing with you in prayer and are here to support you in whatever you need. Thank you for allowing us both to be a part of your lives and to bond with your family.
Kevin will be greatly missed but his memory will forever be in our hearts. Take your rest, my brother
Tony & Reganda Smith
Friend
September 16, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Debra Forrest
Friend
September 15, 2021
Words cannot express our heartfelt condolences for your loss. We will continue to keep you in our prayers during this time and please know that we will always be available in support of the family.
Jeremy and Cianna Tolbert
Family
September 15, 2021
Sending prayers to Karen, and. Tidwell and the rest of the family on the loss of their beloved Kevin.
Renay Boxley
Family
September 15, 2021
Charlene So sorry to hear about your husband Prayers are with you and your family
Cindy Schmidt and Sylvia
Coworker
September 15, 2021
Kevin, you'll be sorely missed. You always brought a smile to everyone's face. Love you eternally cousin. Rest in Heaven. Charlene and Aunt Ethel, may God bless you and the family in this time of sorrow.
Valentia Alleyne
Family
September 15, 2021
To my dear First Cousin Kevin. I was thinking back on being blessed with a conversation after several years of absence. We laughed so hard until the nurse said you had to get iff the phone. Though our time was short our love for one another never wavered. I love you and will certainly miss you but you are in the presence of Lord. No more suffering here on this Earth. RIH
Linda King
Family
September 14, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Wendy and Bill Brooks
Neighbor
September 14, 2021
Charlene, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Schen Johnson
Friend
September 13, 2021
To my big little brother. Always Love, Nothing but love, You will be truly missed... Big Chris. Rest in Peace
Christopher Tidwell
Brother
September 13, 2021
Rest In Heavenly Peace Kevin, my brother.
Jan Tidwell Austin
Sister
September 13, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.