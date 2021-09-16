Kevin, it's still so hard to believe that you have left us. I wasn't ready. True friends are hard to find but you were more than that to me; a close brother who I love greatly. I am so grateful that our connection was strong and genuine. I will forever cherish the great times we had hanging out together. We literally would laugh and talk for hours sometimes.



We shared so many great conversations over these years and our families will forever be connected.



To Charlene, Candace, and KD,



Reganda and I are standing with you in prayer and are here to support you in whatever you need. Thank you for allowing us both to be a part of your lives and to bond with your family.



Kevin will be greatly missed but his memory will forever be in our hearts. Take your rest, my brother

Tony & Reganda Smith Friend September 16, 2021