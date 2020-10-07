Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kilroy Gorham
Kilroy Gorham

Otis C. "Kilroy" Gorham, Jr., 73, of Woodford died Mon. Oct. 5, 2020. He was born in Alexandria, VA and was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and a doting grandfather of his four grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Shirley Ann Gorham; a son, Michael Gorham and his four grandchildren, Courtney Lee Gorham, Lindsey Marie Gorham, Will Howard Fleming, III and Seth Michael Fleming. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Gorham. A graveside service will be held 11 am Fri., Oct. 9, 2020 at the family cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA 22427
Oct
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
family cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.