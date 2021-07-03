Kimberly Jo O'Brien
Kimberly J. "Kim" O'Brien, 60, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Kim had previously resided in Salome, Arizona, Cheyenne and Bar Nunn, Wyoming, Rapid City and Valley Springs, South Dakota, and Iraklion, Greece. She served in the United States Air Force.
Kim earned a degree in accounting and worked in that field for many years. Later, she found a passion for photography and earned certifications from several accredited institutions. She was starting a new career as a Camera Repair Technician.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Charles; daughter Peggy Howell (Tim) of Wausau, WI; step-mother Barbara Stredbendt (Doug) of Salome, AZ; mother-in-law JoAnne O'Brien of Rhinelander, WI; four brothers Larry Leach, Nick Leach, Charles Leach (Mary), and Brian Bitzel (Lynna); seven sisters Michelle Foxhoven, Dedra Hamilton (Tom), Stacy Stark, Dewanna Watson, Amy Chenowith (Jeff), Cassie Shefchik, and Carrie Sonsthagen (Jamie); and 33 nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Stroud; father Larry Leach; grandmother Lola Martin; father-in-law Charles O'Brien; sister Shannon; three nieces; and a nephew.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Tuesday, July 6 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Memorials will be held in Arizona and Wisconsin for friends and family later in the month.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 3, 2021.