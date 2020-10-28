Kirby S. Kendall
Kirby S. Kendall, 79, of Falmouth passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Kirby was born on February 26, 1941 to Clinton R. and Martha J. Kendall. He was a master stone mason, loved his craft, worked from the heart, and always said, "Enjoy what you do".
Survivors include his wife, Pauline; son Kirby Kendall Jr.; daughter Marie Liller (Kenny); granddaughter Hannah; and brother Clinton "Tuffy" Kendall (Gloria); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister; Martha "Jane" Roberson.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 30 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Falmouth Baptist Church, 302 Colonial Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 28, 2020.