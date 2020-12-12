Kristin Kelley Herrmann
Kristin Kelley Herrmann, 38 of Spotsylvania County passed away peacefully on Saturday, 5 December 2020 at Stafford Hospital ending her courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, daughter, Mya Hadid, mother Diane Wood and sister, Sabrina Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Wood.
Kristin was a devoted mother, loving wife and avid motorcyclist. She managed the Westwood Starbucks store for a period of time where her interactions with customers brought smiles to everyone's face. Always supporting the community, Kristin was dedicated to the first responders within the city of Fredericksburg and the county of Spotsylvania. Kristin always put others before herself, and in passing, her last wish was that everyone she knew be happy and enjoy each other.
Family and very close friends will hold a small remembrance party in her honor pursuant to her final wish.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to any local first responder organization. The family is especially grateful to the hospice and nursing staff at Stafford Hospital, who helped her transition be peaceful.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2020.