Kristin Kelley Herrmann
Kristin Kelley Herrmann, 38 of Spotsylvania County passed away peacefully on Saturday, 5 December 2020 at Stafford Hospital ending her courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, daughter, Mya Hadid, mother Diane Wood and sister, Sabrina Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Wood.

Kristin was a devoted mother, loving wife and avid motorcyclist. She managed the Westwood Starbucks store for a period of time where her interactions with customers brought smiles to everyone's face. Always supporting the community, Kristin was dedicated to the first responders within the city of Fredericksburg and the county of Spotsylvania. Kristin always put others before herself, and in passing, her last wish was that everyone she knew be happy and enjoy each other.

Family and very close friends will hold a small remembrance party in her honor pursuant to her final wish.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to any local first responder organization. The family is especially grateful to the hospice and nursing staff at Stafford Hospital, who helped her transition be peaceful.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2020.
Still missing you sweetie, fly high sweet girl
Sue Mayhall
Family
December 6, 2021
I´m so sad to hear this. I pray for Mya and your family. Thank you for all of the wonderful memories and years of friendship.
Steve
December 22, 2020
Kristin, your gonna be missed dearly, fly high sweet angel, I'm going to miss you badly love you always sue.
Jenkins
December 12, 2020
Sending prayers to Mya, Michael, and Ms. Wood. Kristin was selfless and so very kind to everyone. I will miss her dearly.
Victoria Jones
December 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Kristina passing. I know she's not suffering anymore. I want May and Diane to know you're in my thoughts and prayers. You have a guardian Angel with you now.
Trina Gilbert
December 12, 2020
