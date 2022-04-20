Larry Binns



Larry joined his parents, brothers and sister on 3-21-2022. He lived in Nokesville VA but spent most of his life fishing in Colonial Beach. He is survived by many family and friends. Cremation Society of VA prepared his ashes and will be scattered in his favorite place at a future time. A Celebration of Life event will be held on 4-23-2022, 2-4pm, at the VFW post 10574, Colonial Beach, VA. We welcome his family and friends to join us for a memory and prayer.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 20, 2022.