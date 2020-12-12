Menu
Larry Dennis Bonaime
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Larry Dennis Bonaime

Larry Dennis Bonaime, 68, of King George went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Larry was born in Altona, Manitoba on October 9, 1952 to Betty and Raymond Bonaime.

He grew up in Neche, North Dakota along with three brothers and two sisters. Larry served in the United States Air Force and graduated from the Franciscan University of Steubenville with degrees in psychology and theology. After college, Larry worked at Bill Britt Mazda for 25 years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was active in the Life in the Spirit Prayer Group. Larry's greatest aim in life was to love and serve the Lord. He will be forever missed by his family, friends and loved ones.

Larry is survived by his wife, Tammy; his son, Ross; his mother, Betty; brothers Mike Bonaime,

David Bonaime (Romelie), and James Bonaime (Diane); and sisters Tina Trammel (David) and LuAnne Gustafson (Jim).

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.

"In all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor height nor depth, nor anything in all creation will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord." Romans 8:37 – 39

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
Fredericksburg, VA
Dec
15
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church
Fredericksburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tammy, we are saddened to hear of Larry's passing, yet rejoicing with him as he has reached his life's biggest goal...heaven. He was always a bright spot in the day.. Praying for you and his family.
JR and Lynn Embrey
December 12, 2020
