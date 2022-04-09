Larry Johnson
Larry O. Johnson, 80 of Sparta passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Duluth, Minnesota, he served in the United States Navy. Larry was a plumber by trade and owned and operated Larry's Repair Service for over 30 years. He was known in the community for his dedication to helping his customers and especially those in need. He had served as Assistant Chief and was a member of the Sparta Vol. Fire department for over 20 years, was a charter member of the Sparta Ruritan Club and was extremely active at Salem Baptist Church. At Salem served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member and Deacon. Larry is survived by his wife, Sylvia Durso Johnson; his daughter and son in law, Laura and Todd Beasley; his sister, Flo Evans (Paul); his grandchildren, Michael Beasley (Katlynn) and Meghan Hayden (Brandon); his great grandchildren, Olivia, Paisleigh and Sutton; his aunts, Ruby Mercier and Mary Jane Rosandich; his brother in law, John Durso (Joy) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Iver Johnson and Goldie Huhn and his sister, Pat Kauffman. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 15th at 3:00pm in Salem Baptist Church, Sparta, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Baptist Church or Sparta Vol. Fire Dept. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 9, 2022.