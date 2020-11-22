Larry M. Lucas



Larry M. Lucas, 74, of Woodford, VA passed away on November 13, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Trudell Lucas; daughters, Thelma Jackson and Melody Parker; stepchildren, Corey Green and Crystal Bumbrey; sisters, Minister Gladys Whitener and Elmira Johnson; and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Monday, November 23rd at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford, VA.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 22, 2020.