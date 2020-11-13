Larry Mace Isler



Larry Mace Isler departed this life on 10/29/20 in a nursing home in Long Beach, Ca. Born on May 13, 1951 in Washington, DC. He grew up graduated high school in Spotsylvania Co. He was quite proficient in sports there. After high school he attended JSRCC ,VUU and UOPX. He eventually settling on a career in Respiratory Therapy working at various hospitals on east and west coast. While in Richmond he created and coached the Del-Five youth club. Youth track coaching and physical fitness became his life long dedication. At a certain point he got the acting bug and moved to the west coast. Eventually, joining SAG/AFTRA and was able to secure many walk-on roles in TV & Films. Truly a man of distinction. He is survived by his wife Deborah; six siblings, brothers Michael (Baltimore), Mathew, Victor and sisters Carol Ann, Jackie and Annette (Bayonne, NJ.) Sister-in-law Genevieve; Nieces Quinn(Odenton, Md) Brenda & Carolyn (Spotsylvania); nephew Michael A.: great niece & nephew Jada & Jacoby(Odenton) cousins; Vivian& Shermanita (DC), Tommy & Keean(VA) and a host of Friends. Final resting place: Hart/Moss family cemetery in Spotsylvania Co. He was much loved and won't be forgotten.



Contributions can be made to the Del-Five track club of Richmond, Va.



Published by The Free Lance - Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.