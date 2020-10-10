Menu
Latasha Samuels
1981 - 2020
BORN
1981
DIED
October 5, 2020
Latasha Samuels

Latasha Nicole Johnson Samuels, 39, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on October 5, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Samuels; children, Maureen Moses, Kassandora Samuels, Connise Samuels, Connisa Samuels, Malachi Davis, Larry Braxton, Kaleem Lawrence and Carlos Fleming; siblings, Iris Giggetts, Faleshia Warner, Ebony Reynolds, Tanisha Reynolds and Rodger Johnson.

A homegoing service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Service
12:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
My deepest sympathy, condolences and prayers are extended to the family.

Jose A. Brown
Jose Brown
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
Sending my sincerest condolences to the family. May God comfort and strengthen you in your hour of sorrow.
Vivian Royster
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
We send condolences. And bless the family .
Robert Brice
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
Rest easy bbygrl, gone but not forgotten, with much luv
Charity Davis
Friend
October 7, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
October 6, 2020