Laura Gilchrist
Laura Lepard Gilchrist, 52, of Fredericksburg, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home. She is the beloved wife of Ronald Gilchrist and the mother of Anthony M. Heard. Laura is the loving daughter of David and Jacqueline Lepard and the sister of Diane (Ron) Jameson and Joanne (Tom) Warren. She is also survived by nephews Michael and Christopher Warren and Paul Jameson and three great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her nephew, Lee Jameson. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Fancy Friends Therapy Dogs, Janice Hill at 12062 Allen Avenue, King George, VA 22485.
Relatives and friends are invited to Laura's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania VA on Friday, October 9, from 10:30 am until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 am. Inurnment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Park.
Online condolences and fond memories of Laura may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 7, 2020.