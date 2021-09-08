Laurie L. Zieszler
Laurie L. Zeiszler, 66, peacefully passed away in her sleep at home at on Friday, September 3, 2021. Her husband, Gene, and daughter, Stephanie, tended to her on her final days.
Laurie was born on November 1, 1954 in Gloversville, New York (the family resided in Caroga Lake, New York) to Richard E. and Alice (Hammer) Brown. Laurie and Gene met while he was stationed at Fort Richardson, Alaska, where Laurie's family was also stationed. Theirs was a young romance with the lovebirds getting married just after Laurie turned 16, when Gene was 22. Against all naysayers, they shared a long wonderful life together celebrating their 50th anniversary last November.
With both her dad and then her husband in the US Army, Laurie moved many times until she and Gene made their home in Stafford, Virginia their retirement home 22 years ago. Over the years, Laurie was a daycare and Montessori teacher, but later became much more involved in volunteering. She was the first female volunteer handyperson for Project Mend-a-house. Later, she focused her volunteering efforts on assisting the blind. In that capacity, she served as their personal assistant by helping with shopping, cooking, household chores, etc., and really most importantly by becoming their friend. At home, Laurie was an avid reader. Laurie was also a very talented artist who had a keen eye for the beauty that many did not see.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Gene; daughter, Stephanie (Tom McGuire); son, Lee (Kelley); eight grandchildren, Aubrey and Haylee McGuire; Karleigh, Billie, Brady, April, Olivia, and Daphne Zeiszler; a great-grandson, Tanner; her dad (daddy, as she called him); her older sister, Toni Johnson (Pat Boucher) Johnson; and 4 younger brothers, Mark, Gregg (Trina), Kurt (Sue), and Joel (Wendy). She was preceded in passing by her mother and a great-grandson, precious baby Jack Jack.
A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Triangle, VA. Following services Laurie will be laid to rest in the columbarium at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is inviting those so inclined to visit wper.org
and make a donation to her favorite contemporary Christian radio station, WPER in Fredericksburg, VA.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 8, 2021.