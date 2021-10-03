Lee D. Kane
Lee D. Kane Major, USMC (ret.) died peacefully on September 27, 2021 in the company of his wife and daughters. He was 83 years old.
Lee is from Cleveland, OH, where he played high school football at St. Edward High School, and college football at Dayton University and Western Reserve University. After college graduation, he coached football and taught in Ohio and Michigan.
He was commissioned in the USMC in 1966; Basic School 3-67, and completed Tank School at Camp Pendleton.
He was deployed to Viet Nam as a Tank Commander and Anti-Tank Company Commander assigned to the Third Marine Division. He fought in battles during the 1968 major Tet offensive including the famous battle at Dai Do.
His position at retirement was Battalion Commander, Security Battalion, Marine Corps Base, Quantico, VA.
His personal decorations include Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V", Two Purple Heart Medals, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Achievement Medal, Viet Nam Combat Action ribbon, and the Meritorious Service Medal.
Lee was the Athletic Director and Coach at Grymes Memorial School, Orange, VA, for 17 years.
He was an expert woodworker. Kanewood Custom Designs closed after 40 years of milling and drying lumber, and creating customer designs. His signature piece was a civil war field desk.
He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 60 years; and his daughters Laura Daniels and Marribeth Thorpe. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Kane.
Lee was an advisor, storyteller, beach lover and a proud grandfather and great grandfather: 8 grandchildren: Amy Crosby, Kelsie Howard, Collin Daniels, Sophia Bauer, Zachary Kane, Haley Oakes, Greer Bornemeier, Joseph Thorpe, and 4 great-grandsons: Eric Crosby, William Crosby, Mason Crosby, and Lincoln Howard.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 4 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial immediately following at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, take time to be kind to all and create good memories with family.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2021.