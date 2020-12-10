Dr. Lee R. Mudd
Dr. Lee R. Mudd, 72, of Stafford, Virginia passed away on December 7th, 2020 peacefully at home.
Lee was a devoted Catholic, loving husband, and father who enjoyed deep conversations that offered his unique perspectives and genuine care for others. He had an appreciation for model trains, billiards, and technology.
Born in Hays, Kansas in 1948 he grew up a farm boy along with his two brothers, Harlan and Darrell, and had many memories and antics that he loved to share. He followed his dreams which led him to new adventures and his love of education, counseling, and psychology. He retired in 2016 with 35 years of service in the Federal government with the Department of Defense.
Survivors include his wife, Mireya Mudd; five children, Tanis Clark, Melissa Ragland, Jessica Mudd, Andrew Mudd, and Ashley Mudd; twelve grandchildren, Cecilia, Brody, Ian, Roman, Cash, Jack, Noah, Blake, Tyson, Liam, Elisabeth, and Frederic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Alice Mudd, and Julie Ann Mudd.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 pm on Friday, December 11 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 10, 2020.