Lela Doris Osborne-Collier



Lela Doris Osborne-Collier of Fredericksburg, Virginia, went on to be with the Lord on December 12, 2020, just shy of her 61st birthday. She was a beloved educator, wife and mother.



Lela leaves behind her husband, Van and three daughters, Lauren, Allison and Megan.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11 AM followed by a funeral service at 12 PM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 18, 2020.