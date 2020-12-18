A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Dec
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Van and family,
I am sorry to hear about Lela's passing. I worked with Van at TRW and just wanted to express my condolences.
Adrienne Hera
January 18, 2021
Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories with deepest sympathy to the family. My prayers are with you all now and always. Lela was a college dorm mate of mine, friend and has always been a beautiful and prayerful person.
Charisse James-Hendricks
December 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.