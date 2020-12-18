Menu
Lela Doris Osborne-Collier
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Lela Doris Osborne-Collier

Lela Doris Osborne-Collier of Fredericksburg, Virginia, went on to be with the Lord on December 12, 2020, just shy of her 61st birthday. She was a beloved educator, wife and mother.

Lela leaves behind her husband, Van and three daughters, Lauren, Allison and Megan.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11 AM followed by a funeral service at 12 PM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Dec
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Van and family, I am sorry to hear about Lela's passing. I worked with Van at TRW and just wanted to express my condolences.
Adrienne Hera
January 18, 2021
Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories with deepest sympathy to the family. My prayers are with you all now and always. Lela was a college dorm mate of mine, friend and has always been a beautiful and prayerful person.
Charisse James-Hendricks
December 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of A.L. Bennett's Funeral Home
December 18, 2020
