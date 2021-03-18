Leland Llewellyn Graves
Leland Llewellyn Graves (a.k.a. LL or Lew), 97, passed away at home peacefully of renal failure in the care of his family.
He was born on June 7, 1923 to Charles and Virginia Graves in Spotsylvania.
Lew was a WWII Veteran, earning several medals including a purple heart.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Yvonne Graves; three children Robert L. Graves (Marie) of Westminster, CA, Dianna L. Graves, of Spotsylvania, and Allison R. Clift of Spotsylvania; grandchildren Robert L. Graves, Jr. (Michelle), Jacob H. Barton, (Rachel) Samantha A. Clift, and Nathan N. Clift all of Spotsylvania; and great-grandchildren Robert L. Graves, III (Tripp) and Evan Medlin. He also leaves behind his two step-children, Derek Ralston (Terry) and Pamela Ralston; step-granddaughter Vanessa Ralston Kinney (Jared); and step-great-granddaughters Ellison and Thea Kinney, who adoringly called him GGpa.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bertha A. Graves; father Charles E. Graves; mother Virginia Graves; brother Charles L. Graves; and sister Charlotte May.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 18, 2021.